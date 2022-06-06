"They wont be laughing" - Solo Sikoa posts cryptic tweet before Hell In A Cell

NXT Superstar Solo Sikoa has taken to social media to share a cryptic message before the Hell In A Cell premium live event.

Sikoa has been impressive since making his debut on NXT 2.0 at the tail end of 2021. Since then, he has challenged for the NXT North American Championship on a number of occasions and had matches with some of the biggest names that the brand has had to offer.

He is also the younger brother of Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and cousin to Roman Reigns and The Rock. Though the family connection exists, Sikoa has yet to appear next to any of his kin on WWE TV.

This could be about to change, however, as the Street Champion has taken to Twitter with a cryptic message for the WWE Universe ahead of Hell In A Cell:

Solo @WWESoloSikoa They all got jokes now.

They won't be laughing soon. They all got jokes now.They won't be laughing soon.

Though there seems to be no specific subject for the tweet, Sikoa promises to end people's laughter. This could be a possible tease of him combining his own considerable might with that of his family's stable, The Bloodline. Or it could simply be a message to potential NXT opponents.

What has Solo Sikoa been up to on NXT?

Solo Sikoa has once again been sniffing around the North American title picture on WWE's developmental show.

The North American Championship was recently picked up by Carmelo Hayes, who is now a two-time champion. He defeated Cameron Grimes to earn the honor at NXT: In Your House this weekend.

Sikoa is expected to become the next challenger for the title in the coming weeks.

It will be interesting to see if Solo Sikoa will be able to pick up the North American title in the future. You can read more about his Bloodline family members by clicking here.

