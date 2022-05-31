Sonya Deville reportedly pulled from segment on RAW

Sonya Deville was noticeably absent from WWE RAW this week, but she wasn't supposed to be.

The last month hasn't been good for the former WWE official as she lost her position of power on RAW and SmackDown and then proceeded to lose to the returning Alexa Bliss in back-to-back weeks.

While Deville wasn't seen at all on WWE RAW or SmackDown last week, she was originally factored into the plans but, for some reason, got pulled before it happened.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Deville was listed internally on the run sheet for WWE RAW as accompanying Nikki A.S.H. to the ring in her match against Alexa Bliss, but it never happened. Presumably, this would have been done to continue Deville's current rivalry with Bliss.

What's next for Sonya Deville in WWE?

While it's very clear that Sonya Deville's role as a WWE official has run its course, there should be nothing standing in her way to climb up the RAW or SmackDown women's division over the course of the next couple of months.

There's a good chance that Deville will return to RAW tonight and continue her feud with Alexa Bliss. However, since she's appeared frequently on both brands for well over a year now as a WWE official, there's nothing to say that she can't be moved to SmackDown to compete instead.

Whatever WWE has planned for Deville, they should know that she has become one of the biggest heels on their show and should be treated as such going forward.

With tonight's episode of WWE RAW only a few hours away, it will be interesting to see if Sonya Deville returns to programming and, if so, what she'll be doing. Will the feud with Alexa Bliss continue? Or do they have other plans for the former WWE official? We'll find out soon enough.

