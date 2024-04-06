Special truck entrance planned for current WWE champion at WrestleMania XL - Reports

WrestleMania XL Night One is a few hours away and the excitement levels are high in the WWE Universe. Every year, fans are treated to special entrances from their favorite superstars at 'Mania and this year will likely be no different. According to a report, the company has a special entrance planned for United States Champion Logan Paul.

This year, Logan Paul will be making his third appearance at WrestleMania as an in-ring competitor. In 2022, Paul teamed up with The Miz to face Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team bout. Last year, The Maverick went one-on-one with Seth Rollins and lost to the latter.

At WrestleMania XL Night Two, Logan Paul will defend his United States Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. Meanwhile, a report from PWInsider has hinted that WWE has a special entrance planned for the YouTube sensation involving the PRIME brand. Additionally, a PRIME truck is seemingly set to be used for his arrival.

On this week's SmackDown, the 29-year-old was attacked by his WrestleMania opponents, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. Can Paul avenge the attack by walking out of 'Mania as champion? Only time will tell.

Did Logan Paul have a special entrance at last year's WrestleMania?

Logan Paul has won the respect of many WWE veterans with his commitment to the business. He has had a remarkable beginning to his pro wrestling career, facing high-profile names such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, and many more.

Last year, Paul faced The Visionary in a stellar bout at The Show of Shows. The Maverick made a special entrance before the contest, as he ziplined his way to the ramp with a PRIME bottle in hand. The match also saw KSI interfere dressed as a PRIME mascot. Unfortunately for the 30-year-old YouTuber, he was put through a table by the current World Heavyweight Champion.

Logan Paul's 'Mania entrance this year will likely be bigger than last year's, given that he is the current United States Champion.

