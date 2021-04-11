Bobby Lashley speculated to start a new feud with 3-Time WWE World Champion - Reports 

Bobby Lashley kicked off night one of WrestleMania 37 with a successful title defense over Drew McIntyre. The All Mighty Era is all set to continue on Monday Night RAW, and all eyes are now on the next WWE title challenger.

Dave Meltzer speculated about the possible plans for Bobby Lashley on the post-WrestleMania 37 edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer explained that the conclusive finish to Bobby Lashley's match against Drew McIntyre didn't hint towards a rematch:

"The thing is, and again, I don't know. I'll probably ask tomorrow but as far as what they're doing with, like. Okay, so it wasn't really a good finish to build a rematch from, and even so, I don't think WrestleMania should be a show in the title match at WrestleMania, when the babyface is chasing, that you set up a finish for Backlash or Money in the Bank or whatever is next right. I mean, it's like, you can do that on the show before WrestleMania, but I wouldn't do it at WrestleMania. That wasn't a finish that you would do to build a rematch anyway."

Bobby Lashley vs. The Fiend?

Meltzer highlighted the shortage of credible babyfaces to go up against a heel champion like Bobby Lashley. Brock Lesnar is not expected to be back anytime soon. WWE could end up booking 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in a storyline with Bobby Lashley.

Meltzer stated that The Fiend is the only top-tier babyface on RAW who can have a program with Bobby Lashley.

The Fiend is also the favorite to beat Randy Orton on the second night of WrestleMania 37. Wyatt could then be rewarded with another WWE title storyline:

"What babyface, in theory; it could even be a heel; who does Lashley face next if it's not Drew? Brock ain't coming back next month. The Fiend is an answer which scares me to death. Here's the thing, The Fiend is probably beating Randy Orton; I mean, I would think that and if that's the case, god, could you imagine? It's the only thing I can think of. Why would you beat Drew? The only reason Lashley should beat Drew is because they are going to set up another babyface," said Meltzer.

Meltzer ruled out the possibility of Sheamus being booked in the title picture with Bobby Lashley.

Meltzer said that having a rematch between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre at the next PPV could be one possibility. However, the WrestleMania 37 finish wasn't ideal for setting up a compelling rematch scenario:

"I don't see it being Sheamus; I don't know if Sheamus is a babyface or a heel; he goes back and forth in the middle of every promo. But Sheamus has already been established as someone not being on Drew's level. So, who is the next big strong babyface, and it's probably going to be The Fiend. So, it's kind of a that's the only direction I can come up with unless they have Lashley go for a rematch, but if they were going to have Lashley go for a rematch, what a sucky finish this was!"

Bobby Lashley will enter the RAW after WrestleMania 37 as the WWE Champion, and WWE should ideally reveal his next opponent on the episode.

Will the company go ahead with a rematch? Will it be The Fiend or another WWE Superstar? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.