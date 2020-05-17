Speculation on a new character direction for Seth Rollins after backstage segment on RAW

Rey Mysterio gets escorted by WWE officials backstage as Seth Rollins tries to talk to him.

Seth Rollins' recent character development has been confusing, to say the least. The Beastslayer transformed into the Monday Night Messiah not too long ago but the events that have transpired in recent weeks have hinted at another possible babyface turn for Rollins.

Seth Rollins snapped and viciously attacked Rey Mysterio on RAW by shoving Mysterio's right eye into the steel steps. This came after Rollins shook hands with Drew McIntyre after pushing the WWE Champion to the limit at Money in the Bank. It's interesting to note that Seth Rollins was involved in a backstage segment on RAW after his barbaric assault on Mysterio, in which the Monday Night Messiah felt remorseful about his actions.

A new direction for Seth Rollins?

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue speculated on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that Seth Rollins could be heading for another face turn based on the backstage segment. Rollins, who was flanked by Murphy, wanted to apologize to Mysterio but the segment turned into a chaotic brawl between Aleister Black and Murphy.

Tom stated that he didn't know the direction WWE was heading in but the company seems to be keeping their options open when it comes to Rollins' character. Is Rollins also set to have a split personality gimmick akin Bray Wyatt and his Fiend alter ego? Tom wasn't sure that was the case but he explained that a heel would ideally not want to apologize for attacking a babyface.

Tom told host Korey Gunz the following on the latest episode of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

When it comes to the Money in the Bank finish, I do think they are still going face despite what happened. The reason I think that is because Seth went to apologize after he injured Rey. I don't know whether this is going to be the whole Bray Wyatt/Fiend thing but he definitely had an out-of-body experience, attacked Rey as he did...but if he was a heel, he would not have apologized. So I'm not entirely sure which way they are going but they are keeping their options open.

Is Seth Rollins set for another face turn or is this just an extension of his heel persona? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.