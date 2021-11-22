Speculation on why Vince McMahon returned with an egg at WWE Survivor Series revealed - Report

Vince McMahon made a surprising appearance at WWE Survivor Series and was involved in a storyline featuring a $100 million egg gifted to him by The Rock. Many fans wondered why the WWE Chairman appeared on the show with this mysterious object, and there was reportedly a specific reason behind it.

While it is evident that WWE was helping promote Dwayne Johnson's new Netflix movie, Red Notice, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio speculated about another reason behind Vince McMahon's unannounced return.

Meltzer stated that WWE booked the bemusing storyline to increase its viewership for the following episode of RAW. Meltzer didn't share details of WWE's plans for the angle, but he shared his belief that that McMahon's TV return was designed to pop a rating for RAW.

"Well, I just thought it was like a way to get Vince on television to get a rating tomorrow, that's all," said Meltzer. "I mean, they probably have some storyline."

The aftermath of the WWE Chairman's appearance was one of the most unexpected takeaways from the pay-per-view. Hours after the show, fans continue to question what the outcome of this unusual storyline will be.

Who stole Vince McMahon's $100 million egg at Survivor Series?

With his appearance at WWE Survivor Series, Vince McMahon returned to WWE TV for the first time since July, when he welcomed live fans back to WWE shows on SmackDown.

The boss didn't return empty-handed, though, as he showed off "Cleopatra's Egg," the main prop from The Rock's latest movie. WWE then kicked off a mystery angle, as the chairman was featured in multiple segments throughout the night at Survivor Series.

During his backstage segment with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville, McMahon realized that the egg had gone missing. The WWE Chairman then made an impromptu decision for the first episode of RAW after Survivor Series. Monday's show will feature the entire rosters of both RAW and SmackDown, as McMahon and his team are desperate to find out who stole the golden egg.

WWE officials are likely hoping that the intriguing angle featuring Vince McMahon and his precious possession will help get more eyes on Monday's vital episode of RAW.

