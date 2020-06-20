Speculation about WWE Creative team being unaware of Vince McMahon's idea to reunite Nexus

People high up in the WWE creative team had no clue about the reunion.

More details about the planned reunion have also been revealed.

Vince McMahon may have been secretive about his idea.

During an appearance on the VP Show at the end of May, Darren Young revealed the plan for a Nexus reunion that was in the works for WWE WrestleMania 36.

The reunion was scheduled to coincide with the faction's 10th anniversary. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact led to the plans getting nixed. Stu Bennett, FKA Wade Barrett also confirmed during a recent interview with WrestlingInc that WWE had tabled an offer for him to return and be a part of the reunion at WrestleMania. The 5-time Intercontinental Champion turned down WWE's proposal as he didn't see any personal benefits from returning for the reunion.

Did people high up in the WWE creative team know about Vince McMahon's idea?

Dave Meltzer revealed an interesting note about the nixed reunion in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

People high up in the creative team were never told about the planned reunion. Meltzer speculated that it would have been a Vince McMahon idea, and the WWE Boss may have hardly informed anyone in the creative team about the plan.

It was added that the idea might also not been serious enough to be factored into the plans for WrestleMania. Another possibility was that since Barrett - the leader of the faction - refused the offer, the idea was dead in the water.

Meltzer revealed the following:

An interesting note is that those pretty high up in creative were never told about this, so it could have been a Vince idea that he didn't tell hardly anyone about, but it was never serious enough to be in any WrestleMania discussions. It also could be that you couldn't do it without Barrett, since he was the leader, and once he turned it down, the idea was dead.

A Nexus reunion in 2020 is something that may get a decent pop, and it could have actually come to fruition at the Show of Shows this year in Tampa. However, the COVID-19 outbreak forced WWE to move the show to the Performance Center. Add to that Wade Barrett's refusal to appear - as well as the lack of seriousness about the plan - the idea never seemed like getting executed.