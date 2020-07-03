Speculation on WWE's backup plan if Brock Lesnar is unable to travel for SummerSlam

Would you like to see this match if Brock Lesnar isn't able to enter the country?

The travel ban could possibly lead to big change to the SummerSlam card.

Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre.

SummerSlam is fast approaching, and there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the status of WWE's biggest PPV of the summer. As reported earlier, the discussed plan was to have Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam. However, what happens if Brock Lesnar is unable to get into the United States for the PPV scheduled to take place at the end of August?

Tom Colohue speculated on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with host Korey Gunz that if Brock Lesnar gets held up in Canada, WWE could possibly book Drew McIntyre to go up against Randy Orton.

It was noted that the original plan was to have Orton vs. Edge at SummerSlam, but the Rated-R Superstar's untimely injury led to a change in plans.

WWE brought in Big Show for a brief angle with Orton to buy some time while they figure out the next move.

Tom had the following to note on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast episode:

"Orton vs. Edge was supposed to be the SummerSlam match with Brock Lesnar lined up for Drew McIntyre. Now that Edge is out of the picture, they have given Orton something to do while they work out what to do next.

If they can't get Brock Lesnar into the country, or if they just need someone for McIntyre, we may end up with McIntyre vs. Orton, but we need to kill a little bit of time on the way."

It was reported a few days ago via WrestleVotes that the WWE could be forced to have SummerSlam inside the Performance Center. Vince McMahon was previously adamant about getting fans back for SummerSlam, but the situation has changed a lot over the past few weeks.

"Recently asked for an update on SummerSlam, source said 2 or 3 weeks ago he was certain WWE would find a way to do it w/ an audience. Today, very much unsure. As badly as they don't want the event at the PC, unfortunately that's very much on the table. Decision not yet imminent."

Will Brock Lesnar return for WWE SummerSlam?

Dave Meltzer stated in the first week of June that he expected Brock Lesnar to be back for SummerSlam irrespective of whether WWE gets a limited number of real fans back for the show.

It should also be noted that there are a handful of Superstars who have not been able to appear on WWE shows due to the Canada-US travel ban, and Robert Roode is one example.

SummerSlam is scheduled to happen on August 23rd but will the situation get better? Could Brock Lesnar pull a few strings and get into the United States in time for the show?