Speculation on WWE's WrestleMania plan for Bray Wyatt following Elimination Chamber

There is apparent confusion regarding what's next for Bray Wyatt following Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley's match at Elimination Chamber. The Eater of Worlds had previously confirmed that he'd target the "survivor" from the bout, and it seems like that might still be the plan moving forward.

As seen on the go-home episode of SmackDown, Bray Wyatt surprisingly mentioned Lashley and Lesnar in his promo and promised he would go after the winner.

Bobby Lashley technically won the match via disqualification and, in an ideal world, should be the next major rival for Bray Wyatt heading into WrestleMania.The situation gets ever more intriguing when Uncle Howdy's mysterious presence.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that WWE could still go ahead with their plans for a new program involving the Eater of Worlds.

It was noted that Triple H's team would never tease a fresh angle without having a long-term vision and that Wyatt planting the seeds for a feud might have been done for a specific reason.

Here's what was revealed about WWE's rumored plans for Wyatt:

"He [Bray Wyatt] is very over, and I think they feel that he has got to be in a big match. They don't throw stuff out there and not follow up most of the time, certainly not Paul [Triple H]. My gut is that if he did that interview, I mean, it really has to lead to something. I don't know what, but that would be interesting," said Meltzer. [From 30:40 to 31:00]

Should WWE book a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 39 featuring Bray Wyatt?

The controversial finish to Lashley and Lesnar's match has clearly left the door open for another rematch. As we had reported earlier, the former world champions could have another bout soon; however, it might not end up on the WrestleMania card.

As always, nothing's ever certain in WWE, and there is a possibility that Lesnar and Lashley will eventually face each other again at WrestleMania.

In such a scenario, would adding Wyatt to the equation be a wise choice? Dave Meltzer didn't see the benefits of having a three-way showdown between Wyatt, Lesnar, and Lashley, and he even explained why:

"I'll say this. Lesnar vs. Lashley is far stronger without Bray Wyatt, I mean, in every way. Bray Wyatt is over in a certain way, but if he is put in this match, it actually hurts the match. I'm not just saying in the ring; in the ring doesn't matter; it's WrestleMania. Marquee-wise, Bray being inserted weakens the match." [From 29:00 onwards]

Who should Wyatt wrestle at the Show of Shows in April? Share your picks in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes above, please credit Wrestling Observer Radio and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes