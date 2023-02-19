Reported plans for Brock Lesnar after bizarre ending to match against Bobby Lashley at WWE Elimination Chamber

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley clashed in a highly anticipated bout at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. A bizarre ending to the match led to certain fans feeling dissatisfied with the result and fresh reports have surfaced about what lies ahead for the two behemoths.

The Beast Incarnate and the All Mighty collided for the third time at WWE's recently concluded premium live event. Both the stars had a win over the other in the bag going into the clash and many expected the match to have a definite ending to their feud.

However, the bout ended on a controversial note as Lesnar delivered a low blow to Lashley to lose the match via DQ. The former Universal Champion then went on to destroy his fierce rival in a post-match beatdown, leaving fans wondering what's next for the two powerhouses.

A new report from Fightful Select states that the duo is set to continue their feud after their contest at the Elimination Chamber. It was noted that the match is not locked in for WrestleMania 39 and could take place before that.

Bray Wyatt challenged the winner of Bobby Lashley-Brock Lesnar on WWE SmackDown

The match between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar at the Elimination Chamber had an added significance as the winner was called out by Bray Wyatt on the latest edition of SmackDown.

The Eater of the Worlds recently concluded his feud against LA Knight and appears to be working in alliance with Uncle Howdy. The mysterious duo attacked Hit Row on the blue brand this week. After the attack, Bray Wyatt stated that the winner of the Lashley-Lesnar duel at the Elimination Chamber should "run."

With the bout ending on a controversial note, it's still unclear who the Eater of the Worlds will go after. While Bobby Lashley was the winner of the match, it looks like he's not done with Brock Lesnar.

It'll be interesting to see what WWE has in store for Bray Wyatt moving forward. The former Universal Champion has never faced the two powerhouses inside the squared circle and a program with either is certain to spike the interest of fans.

Who would you like to see Bray Wyatt face at WrestleMania 39? Sound off below and let us know!

