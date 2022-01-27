Spoiler on another WWE return discussed for Women's Royal Rumble match - Reports

Many names have been discussed about potentially appearing at the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday, the latest being a former NXT Women's Champion.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE has discussed the possibility of Kairi Sane being a participant in this Saturday's Women's Rumble match.

While Sane has done some ambassador work for WWE since returning to Japan, she hasn't wrestled in any capacity since July of 2020. Even though several names have been discussed for Saturday's Rumble matches, it doesn't necessarily mean they will appear.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



Full story for subscribers of Fightful Select



patreon.com/posts/61684627/ Fightful has learned another surprising name has been discussed as a possible Royal Rumble entryFull story for subscribers of Fightful Select Fightful has learned another surprising name has been discussed as a possible Royal Rumble entryFull story for subscribers of Fightful Selectpatreon.com/posts/61684627/ https://t.co/V3iq7IMt6i

The WWE Universe is hoping for a lot of surprises at the Royal Rumble

One of the most exciting things about the Royal Rumble premium live event every year is the surprises that would be featured in the match. You never know who is going to debut or return to the company.

The addition of a Women's Rumble doubles the excitement, and the first-ever Women's Rumble match featured plenty of surprises that the WWE Universe didn't expect.

With so many surprises already announced for the Women's Rumble, there is an increase in anticipation on who the final unannounced slots will be. The WWE Universe is hopeful that the company will pull out all the stops this Saturday night as the road to WrestleMania officially kicks off.

With the rumored returns of Ronda Rousey, Asuka, Kairi Sane and others this weekend, fans could potentially see one of the most newsworthy Rumble events of all time.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda this week for the latest news, rumors, and speculation leading into this weekend's WWE premium live event.

WWE @WWE



Who's your pick for the last man and the last woman to enter the matches Saturday? Anything can happen in the #RoyalRumble Matches.Who's your pick for the last man and the last woman to enter the matches Saturday? Anything can happen in the #RoyalRumble Matches. Who's your pick for the last man and the last woman to enter the matches Saturday? https://t.co/uIi5uUPQu8

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on Kairi Sane potentially being in the Women's Rumble match? What surprises are you hoping to see this Saturday night? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Will Kairi Sane be in the Women's Royal Rumble match? Yes No 21 votes so far