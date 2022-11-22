Spoiler: Becky Lynch's updated status for WWE RAW and a possible return - Reports

Following recent rumors about Becky Lynch possibly returning to WWE RAW this week during the show, it appears that fans will have to wait a little longer.

A report emerged earlier in the day that Lynch was being considered to be a part of Bianca Belair's team to take on Damage CTRL at Survivor Series in the WarGames match.

With that being the case, fans were expecting Lynch to return on RAW itself to build towards the Survivor Series match. Multiple fans predicted RAW in the question asked by WWE on Twitter.

However, a further report by Fightful Select has now contradicted that belief.

The report stated that Becky Lynch is not listed internally on the rundown for RAW. This might not mean anything, as WWE does not always list stars internally in case they are making a return to keep from spoiling the surprise.

However, she has apparently been spotted backstage. Thus, whether or not she finally appears on the show, she's present and ready at the moment.

Fans will have to wait to see whether she appears. Even if she does not return on RAW, she could be revealed as the mystery fifth person on Bianca Belair's team at WWE Survivor Series itself.

