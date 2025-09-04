  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • SPOILER: Former World Champion set for major WWE SmackDown return

SPOILER: Former World Champion set for major WWE SmackDown return

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 04, 2025 20:24 GMT
This SmackDown is looking stacked (image via WWE)
This SmackDown is looking stacked (image via WWE)

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown is setting up to be huge, with reports already suggesting that AJ Lee could be part of the show.

Ad

While this will be her first appearance on SmackDown in more than a decade, Fightful Select is also reporting that Brock Lesnar is in discussions to be part of the show as the company looks to push it into a star-studded episode for the blue brand.

The report noted that The Beast was set to travel to Chicago on Thursday, and since it's speculated that this week could be Cena's final appearance on SmackDown, the two men could come face to face.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Last week's show in France was a record low in the ratings for WWE, and it seems that they are now looking to bounce back ahead of Wrestlepalooza.

Brock Lesnar and John Cena are set for a major showdown at Wrestlepalooza in less than three weeks time, after Lesnar made his long overdue return to WWE at SummerSlam and targeted the former champion after he lost his title to Cody Rhodes.

Ad

Cody Rhodes isn't expected to be part of WWE SmackDown for several weeks

Cody Rhodes recently took some time away from WWE to film his new movie, Street Fighter, but also welcomed a second daughter with his wife Brandi, which means that he is expected to take some paternity leave.

While Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Champion, it seems that the story with Cena and Lesnar could be the main one on SmackDown heading into Wrestlepalooza, which means that the champion will be able to take some time out.

Ad
Ad

Lesnar hasn't appeared on SmackDown in more than two years, but the WWE Universe were aware that he was advertised for the shows leading up to Wrestlepalooza, but this one seems to have been a surprise.

After CM Punk's hint on RAW, it appears that he could be part of this week's SmackDown, and many fans believe that he will be bringing his wife, AJ Lee, back with him.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications