SPOILER: Former World Champion set for major WWE SmackDown return

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown is setting up to be huge, with reports already suggesting that AJ Lee could be part of the show.While this will be her first appearance on SmackDown in more than a decade, Fightful Select is also reporting that Brock Lesnar is in discussions to be part of the show as the company looks to push it into a star-studded episode for the blue brand.The report noted that The Beast was set to travel to Chicago on Thursday, and since it's speculated that this week could be Cena's final appearance on SmackDown, the two men could come face to face. Last week's show in France was a record low in the ratings for WWE, and it seems that they are now looking to bounce back ahead of Wrestlepalooza.Brock Lesnar and John Cena are set for a major showdown at Wrestlepalooza in less than three weeks time, after Lesnar made his long overdue return to WWE at SummerSlam and targeted the former champion after he lost his title to Cody Rhodes.Cody Rhodes isn't expected to be part of WWE SmackDown for several weeksCody Rhodes recently took some time away from WWE to film his new movie, Street Fighter, but also welcomed a second daughter with his wife Brandi, which means that he is expected to take some paternity leave.While Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Champion, it seems that the story with Cena and Lesnar could be the main one on SmackDown heading into Wrestlepalooza, which means that the champion will be able to take some time out.Lesnar hasn't appeared on SmackDown in more than two years, but the WWE Universe were aware that he was advertised for the shows leading up to Wrestlepalooza, but this one seems to have been a surprise.After CM Punk's hint on RAW, it appears that he could be part of this week's SmackDown, and many fans believe that he will be bringing his wife, AJ Lee, back with him.