SPOILER: Identity of more RETRIBUTION members possibly revealed

Two weeks back, WWE introduced its fans to a group dressed in black throwing Molotov Cocktails on the Performance Center's generator. The name of the group was revealed as RETRIBUTION a few hours later. On its debut on WWE RAW, RETRIBUTION was cited as the reason for power outages and issues with the mic.

Since its debut, RETRIBUTION has wreaked havoc on both WWE RAW and SmackDown. After ruining the Performance Center on WWE RAW, RETRIBUTION showed up on WWE SmackDown, attacking the crowd in the audience and destroying the ring setup for the show.

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, RETRIBUTION threw a cinderblock through a glass door. Over on WWE SmackDown, the group interfered in Big E and John Morrison's match, leading to it getting pushed to later in the night. When the match was restarted after an hour, RETRIBUTION was seen causing mayhem backstage, attacked WWE officials and talent.

Who are the members of RETRIBUTION?

Bryan Alvarez on Sunday's Wrestling Observer Live spoke about RETRIBUTION. He noted that the hair of one of the members matches the hair of someone who was attacked on WWE SmackDown Live.

“On SmackDown, the woman Retribution member who appeared in the opening segment [when] the lights went out and they came back on and there was a female Retribution member – if you look carefully, you will notice that the ends of her hair are dyed purple. Well lo and behold, on the show last week, there was a woman in the crowd who Retribution beat up and in fact, the ends of her hair were purple because, in fact, it was the same woman. Because the people under the masks are just whoever they’ve got at any given moment. Those are not the actual final Retribution members so they just throw whoever under the mask and if you’re paying attention you can figure out that the person who got beat up last week is actually playing one of the members this week.”

It seems like Jessi Kamea is the woman with the purple ends, and the woman with the red hair may be Santana Garrett.