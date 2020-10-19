SPOILER: Identity of SmackDown Hacker to be revealed on WWE RAW

A few months ago, WWE SmackDown came up with a very compelling storyline, in which a WWE talent was seen keeping an eye on his/her fellow Superstars. That person was named the SmackDown Hacker. The SmackDown Hacker was the one who revealed Sonya Deville's shenanigans to Mandy Rose, causing a rift between them and separating the two. Now, the SmackDown Hacker's identity is set to be revealed on WWE RAW.

If you have read the article so far and still don't want to know who the SmackDown Hacker is. Please stop now...

Payback is coming 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭 soon... #SmackDown



pɹɐǝɥ ǝq llıʍ ɥʇnɹʇ ǝɥ⊥ pic.twitter.com/G7DsZT2VNo — WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2020

WWE RAW set to reveal identity of SmackDown Hacker

According to Fightful Select, WWE is rumored to reveal the SmackDown Hacker's identity on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. This week's RAW is touted as the "Season Premiere", so there should be a lot going on.

The report notes that early versions of the script include Mustafa Ali revealing himself as the SmackDown Hacker on WWE RAW. The report also states that the storyline was initially intended as the focal point of the RETRIBUTION angle. Mustafa Ali revealing himself as the Hacker has no connection to RETRIBUTION, but is likely to tie up loose ends.

A couple of weeks back on WWE RAW, Mustafa Ali shocked the WWE Universe when he sided with RETRIBUTION. Ali and MVP's match was interrupted by the stable midway through, and just when fans thought that Ali had chosen to join forces with The Hurt Business, he revealed himself as the leader of RETRIBUTION. The stable then assaulted MVP, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander before posing in the center of the ring.

Last week, Mustafa Ali was supposed to address the fans on WWE RAW but his promo was canceled. This week, it looks like WWE is ready to reveal that he was the SmackDown Hacker.