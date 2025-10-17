SPOILER: Injured star returning on WWE SmackDown - Reports

WWE is set to host the remaining premium live events across the United States, and the management reportedly has plans for an injured star's return to the blue brand.In September 2024, Ilja Dragunov got injured and didn't appear on television. Later, it was revealed that he suffered a torn ACL during a live event and would be out for an extended period. The multi-time champion vanished from the product and focused on rehab and getting back in the ring.According to Bodyslam, The Mad Dragon is expected to return on tonight's SmackDown to answer Sami Zayn's United States Open Challenge. The 32-year-old star will receive an instant push to the top of the blue brand if he does challenge Zayn for gold.The former NXT and NXT UK Champion was last seen in September on WWE RAW. It's been over a year, and it'll be interesting to see what Ilja Dragunov can bring to the table on the blue brand.Ilja Dragunov holds impressive WWE recordsIn 2019, Ilja Dragunov signed with the Stamford-based promotion and started his journey as a performer on the developmental brand in the United Kingdom. Dragunov was the first person in the company's history to make Walter, aka Gunther, tap out in a match.After he won the NXT United Kingdom Championship, he was forced to relinquish the title following a 300+ day reign due to an injury. Ilja Dragunov also made history on WWE NXT as he was the only person to hold the NXT Championship and the NXT UK Championship. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Bron Breakker eventually unified both titles at Worlds Collide in 2022, Dragunov was the only person to rule both brands as champion. It's a feat that only he holds in the company. It'll be interesting to see what's next for him as a performer when he returns to the weekly product.