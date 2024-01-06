Spoiler on major change being made to tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE is set to present the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown tonight, and word from backstage is that a major change will be implemented.

It was recently reported that all announce teams would be made up of two-man booths to kick off 2024. This led to speculation on Michael Cole being done with SmackDown after calling Tribute to The Troops with Kevin Patrick and JBL on December 8, then calling the final episodes of the year with Patrick and Corey Graves as usual.

The Voice of WWE will not work tonight's SmackDown in his usual role, according to PWInsider. The current plan is for Patrick and Graves to call the New Year's Revolution special from Vancouver.

Monday's RAW Day 1 episode featured Cole and Wade Barrett on commentary, which has been the red brand team since October. NXT will continue to be called by Vic Joseph and Booker T, which has also been their two-man team since October.

Until this week, Cole has been the lead on SmackDown since September 2019, when he returned to the show after six years. It was reported back in August that Endeavor wanted WWE's Vice President of Announcing to work RAW and SmackDown because they saw him as the face of the product, but there's no word yet on why this change was made.

What do you think of the new SmackDown commentary team? Where does Michael Cole rank on your list of all-time great wrestling commentators/announcers? Sound off in the comments below!