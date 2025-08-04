  • home icon
  Spoiler on major WWE return planned for RAW - Reports 

Spoiler on major WWE return planned for RAW - Reports 

By Phillipa Marie
Published Aug 04, 2025 14:58 GMT
It's finally happening! (image via WWE)

Brock Lesnar's return has rocked WWE following SummerSlam, but it seems that the returns are not set to stop following The Biggest Party of The Summer.

A new report from Bodyslam.net claims that LA Knight will be making his return to WWE RAW for the first time since Saturday Night's Main Event back in July.

Knight defeated Seth Rollins as part of the show, after Rollins seemingly suffered a knee injury in the match. Knight was then kept off TV, leading to him missing SummerSlam despite having a rivalry with Rollins and his faction.

Now that it's been revealed that Rollins had been faking his injury the whole time, it seems that Knight could be looking to exact some revenge on the new World Heavyweight Champion.

LA Knight seems frustrated with WWE at present

It's easy to understand why LA Knight would be frustrated with his WWE booking since he has been up and down over the past few months. He missed SummerSlam this past weekend because of a faked injury by Seth Rollins, and recently liked a tweet noting that Triple H should put him in the main event scene or let him go.

It seems that he has had enough of sitting on the sidelines and waiting for things to be handed to him. Knight has been pushed several times, and many believed he would win the Money in the Bank contract in consecutive years, but other stars were pushed ahead of him.

Knight could step into a feud with Seth Rollins on RAW, but now that he has the World Heavyweight Championship, it's likely that it'll be Roman Reigns who feuds with The Visionary. The OTC is surely looking for some revenge on Rollins after he forced Paul Heyman to betray him at WrestleMania.

It will be interesting to see what Knight does tonight on RAW upon making his return.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Arsh Das
