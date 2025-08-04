Spoiler on major WWE return planned for RAW - Reports 

Brock Lesnar's return has rocked WWE following SummerSlam, but it seems that the returns are not set to stop following The Biggest Party of The Summer.A new report from Bodyslam.net claims that LA Knight will be making his return to WWE RAW for the first time since Saturday Night's Main Event back in July.Knight defeated Seth Rollins as part of the show, after Rollins seemingly suffered a knee injury in the match. Knight was then kept off TV, leading to him missing SummerSlam despite having a rivalry with Rollins and his faction.Now that it's been revealed that Rollins had been faking his injury the whole time, it seems that Knight could be looking to exact some revenge on the new World Heavyweight Champion.LA Knight seems frustrated with WWE at presentIt's easy to understand why LA Knight would be frustrated with his WWE booking since he has been up and down over the past few months. He missed SummerSlam this past weekend because of a faked injury by Seth Rollins, and recently liked a tweet noting that Triple H should put him in the main event scene or let him go.It seems that he has had enough of sitting on the sidelines and waiting for things to be handed to him. Knight has been pushed several times, and many believed he would win the Money in the Bank contract in consecutive years, but other stars were pushed ahead of him.Knight could step into a feud with Seth Rollins on RAW, but now that he has the World Heavyweight Championship, it's likely that it'll be Roman Reigns who feuds with The Visionary. The OTC is surely looking for some revenge on Rollins after he forced Paul Heyman to betray him at WrestleMania.It will be interesting to see what Knight does tonight on RAW upon making his return.