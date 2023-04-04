[SPOILER] Major WWE Superstar to return on the RAW after WrestleMania 39 - Reports

After two nights of thrilling action, incredible storytelling, some surprises, and heartbreaks, WrestleMania 39 is in the history books. All eyes are now on the RAW after WrestleMania, and we have a spoiler on a major potential return tonight.

RAW after WrestleMania is one of the most anticipated and exciting nights on the WWE calendar. It has historically witnessed multiple major returns, debuts, and surprises. It goes without saying that fans are also expecting nothing less this year.

* Potential Spoilers Ahead *

PWInsider Elite has reported that former United States Champion Matt Riddle is in Los Angeles and will return on Monday Night RAW tonight.

Matt Riddle has been away from WWE television for several months now. He was last seen on an episode of Monday Night RAW in December 2022. He was then suspended for violating WWE's wellness policy and was sent to rehab, which he has reportedly completed.

The report from PWInsider adds that Matt Riddle was not backstage at the Show of Shows.

Other rumored plans for the RAW after WWE WrestleMania 39

Several other reports have emerged about WWE's plans for tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW.

The main event of Night One of WrestleMania 39 saw Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens dethrone The Usos to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Sami and KO will reportedly be putting their titles on the line tonight against The Street Profits.

WWE Hall of Famer and Chief Content Officer Triple H is reportedly set to open the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW with a big announcement. It has also been reported that Hunter could have a stare-down with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns tonight.

Additionally, Roman Reigns will reportedly be teaming up with Solo Sikoa to compete in a tag team match against Cody Rhodes and a mystery partner. There are also speculations of multiple other stars returning tonight, like Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, and AJ Styles, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

