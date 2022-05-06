Spoiler: Multiple RAW Superstars set to appear on WWE SmackDown

This week's go-home episode of WWE SmackDown for WrestleMania Backlash might feature some crossover from Monday Night RAW.

Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown will emanate from the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. It will be the final stop on the road to Sunday's WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event. To increase importance on tomorrow's show, it appears that SmackDown will be getting some assistance from the red brand.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, RAW World Tag Team Champions RK-Bro are scheduled for the event along with Seth "Freakin" Rollins and "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes.

While Rhodes and Rollins may only be a dark match tomorrow night, you can't rule out WWE using them on the show to increase the star power of the final episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania Backlash.

Will RK-Bro wrestle on WWE SmackDown?

Randy Orton and Riddle were supposed to compete against The Usos on Sunday at WrestleMania Backlash in a match that would unify the WWE SmackDown and RAW World Tag Team Titles.

For some reason, these plans have changed to a six-man tag that will also feature Drew McIntyre and the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

With RK-Bro scheduled to appear on SmackDown tomorrow night, one can't rule out the fact that the RAW World Tag Team Champions will be in action Friday night ahead of WrestleMania Backlash.

Orton and Riddle didn't compete on RAW on Monday but were involved in the opening segment as they and Drew McIntyre attacked The Bloodline and sent them running back to SmackDown.

