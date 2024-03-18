Spoiler on names of WWE Legends to appear at WrestleMania 40 revealed - Reports

A sense of excitement is in the air with WrestleMania XL right around the corner. The Show of Shows usually springs up plenty of surprises for the WWE Universe each year. And this year happens to be no different.

According to a report published in PW Insider, several esteemed figures such as Jimmy Hart, Kane, JBL, Ron Simmons, and Michelle McCool will grace the 40th anniversary of the marquee event.

WrestleMania XL is three weeks away, and WWE has left no stone unturned in hyping the premium live event. The match card for The Showcase of the Immortals is shaping up nicely, with several high-profile matches set to whet the appetite of fans for the two-night extravaganza.

One of the biggest talking points ahead of this year's PLE is The Rock's return to the Stamford-based promotion. The Great One will team up with the Tribal Chief to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag-team match on Night 1 of The Show of Shows.

When was the last time The Rock fought a match at WrestleMania?

Initially, WWE wanted The Great One to go one-on-one with Roman Reigns at this year's WrestleMania. However, the company was forced to change its plans following a massive backlash from fans after Cody Rhodes gave up his coveted spot to The Rock.

The Rock's last match in WWE was at the 2016 edition of The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Brahma Bull made a surprise return to the Squared Circle and was involved in an impromptu match against Erick Rowan. The former WWE Champion defeated Rowan in six seconds, setting the record for the shortest match in WrestleMania history.

It will be interesting to see how The Great One performs inside the ring after a lengthy break from in-ring action.