Spoiler on potential WWE return at the Royal Rumble - Reports

The Royal Rumble always offers plenty of surprises every year
Matt Black
ANALYST
Modified Jan 26, 2022 03:29 AM IST
Rumors

The WWE Universe loves surprise returns at the Royal Rumble, and fans might get a big one this weekend.

The possibility of former RAW Women's Champion Asuka returning this Saturday is reportedly being "discussed internally" by WWE.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, several talents within WWE are of the belief that Asuka will be making her return this weekend at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

Sapp stressed that while nothing is confirmed regarding Asuka's potential return this Saturday night, she is one of the big names being pitched within WWE right now.

Former Champion Discussed Internally For WWE Royal Rumble MatchFull story for subscribers of FightfulSelect.compatreon.com/posts/61639083 https://t.co/U45aAyVC6S

Is Asuka ready to return at the Royal Rumble?

Asuka hasn't been seen on WWE programming since Money in the Bank in July, where she reportedly suffered some kind of arm injury.

While we don't know for sure if Asuka has been cleared to compete or not, she would certainly provide a solid boost to WWE's women's division on the road to WrestleMania.

We don’t talk enough about @WWEAsuka’s historic #RoyalRumble win. https://t.co/ahXopaXmo5

Both Asuka and Bayley were two major forces in the women's division in the ThunderDome era of WWE. Losing them both shortly after the company returned to the road was a huge blow to the division overall.

With Ronda Rousey also rumored to return this Saturday in the Rumble, there is potential to see a huge boost to the women's division on the road to WrestleMania. We'll find out soon enough.

What are your thoughts on Asuka potentially returning at the Rumble? Do you think she could win the whole thing? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

