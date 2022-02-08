×
Potential spoiler: Opening segment for WWE RAW revealed - Reports

The road to WrestleMania continues on WWE RAW.
The road to WrestleMania continues on WWE RAW.
Matt Black
ANALYST
Modified Feb 08, 2022 03:00 AM IST
Rumors

The rivalry between RK-Bro and The Alpha Academy continues tonight on WWE RAW.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, as of 2 PM EST, the Quiz Bowl segment between RK-Bro and The Alpha Academy is scheduled to kick off WWE RAW tonight.

With the series tied at one apiece between the two teams, will RK-Bro be able to secure their rematch for the RAW Tag Team Titles? Or will Alpha Academy send Riddle and Orton to the back of the line? Tune in to find out.

Got any tips for #AlphaAcademy & #RKBro ahead of their Quiz Bowl tomorrow night on #WWERaw on @SYFY?@otiswwe @WWEGable @RandyOrton @SuperKingofBros https://t.co/Kwvb6ZaHtE

It will be a busy night for Riddle on WWE RAW

Riddle will also be in action after RK-Bro's Quiz Bowl with The Alpha Academy as he goes one-on-one with Seth "Freakin" Rollins for the first time ever.

There was a point where Rollins stated he would never work a match with Riddle due to things Riddle's wife said about his wife Becky Lynch, but Riddle has been able to smooth those things over, and the two men have squared off in the ring numerous times since then. But how will a singles match between these two men go?

On top of the #RKBro vs. #AlphaAcademy Quiz Bowl tomorrow night, @SuperKingofBros will also be going one-on-one with @WWERollins! Get ready for an action-packed #WWERaw tomorrow night at 8/7c on @SYFY!wwe.com/shows/raw/arti…

Who will pick up the victory and gain momentum heading into the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship? Tune in to find out.

Here is everything currently scheduled for tonight's edition of RAW:

  • A Quiz Bowl with RK-Bro and RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy
  • Lita will appear to address the WWE Universe regarding her RAW Women's Championship match with Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber
  • Riddle goes one-on-one with Seth "Freakin" Rollins

WWE RAW will air on SyFy tonight due to the Winter Olympics, and the company has announced that the first hour of the show will be commercial-free.

What are your thoughts on what is scheduled to kick off RAW tonight? Are you interested in the fact that the show's first hour will be commercial-free? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

