Potential spoiler: Opening segment for WWE RAW revealed - Reports

The rivalry between RK-Bro and The Alpha Academy continues tonight on WWE RAW.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, as of 2 PM EST, the Quiz Bowl segment between RK-Bro and The Alpha Academy is scheduled to kick off WWE RAW tonight.

With the series tied at one apiece between the two teams, will RK-Bro be able to secure their rematch for the RAW Tag Team Titles? Or will Alpha Academy send Riddle and Orton to the back of the line? Tune in to find out.

It will be a busy night for Riddle on WWE RAW

Riddle will also be in action after RK-Bro's Quiz Bowl with The Alpha Academy as he goes one-on-one with Seth "Freakin" Rollins for the first time ever.

There was a point where Rollins stated he would never work a match with Riddle due to things Riddle's wife said about his wife Becky Lynch, but Riddle has been able to smooth those things over, and the two men have squared off in the ring numerous times since then. But how will a singles match between these two men go?

Who will pick up the victory and gain momentum heading into the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship? Tune in to find out.

Here is everything currently scheduled for tonight's edition of RAW:

A Quiz Bowl with RK-Bro and RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy

Lita will appear to address the WWE Universe regarding her RAW Women's Championship match with Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber

Riddle goes one-on-one with Seth "Freakin" Rollins

WWE RAW will air on SyFy tonight due to the Winter Olympics, and the company has announced that the first hour of the show will be commercial-free.

