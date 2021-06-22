Spoiler on a potential Hell in a Cell match tonight on WWE RAW - Reports

It sounds like WWE might not be done with Hell in a Cell quite yet. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the Hell in a Cell structure is still hanging above the ring tonight at WWE RAW.

Johnson reports that there are expectations for WWE Champion Bobby Lashley to be featured in a match or segment inside the cell tonight on RAW.

According to the reports, the plan was to do Bobby Lashley vs. Xavier Woods as of an hour ago. It's a move that will make sense as WWE continues to build toward a title match between Lashley and Kofi Kingston.

Will WWE run a Hell in a Cell match tonight to appease the USA Network?

As per why we might get a Hell in a Cell match on WWE RAW tonight, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast reported that the USA Network was none too pleased about the fact that SmackDown got a Hell in a Cell match last Friday night.

This match could be taking place to appease the USA Network and to take any heat off WWE who might have been perceived as favoring FOX over them.

While plans constantly change backstage at RAW throughout the course of the day, there is a chance all of this could be shuffled by the time the show goes on air tonight.

But it's certainly a development we'll want to follow closely during tonight's show.

Are you surprised we might get another Hell in a Cell match tonight on WWE RAW? Do you think Bobby Lashley could be involved? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section.

Edited by Alan John