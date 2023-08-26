Spoiler on potential plans for LA Knight to main event WWE SmackDown

LA Knight could be main eventing tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown in Louisville.

Tonight's episode of SmackDown will air live from the KFC Yum! Center in Kentucky. IYO SKY is scheduled to defend her WWE Women's Championship against Zelina Vega tonight. SKY captured the title by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Bianca Belair at SummerSlam.

Grayson Waller is also scheduled to be in action tonight on the blue brand. Waller will be facing United States Champion Rey Mysterio in a non-title match. The Hall of Famer won the championship from Austin Theory on the August 11 edition of SmackDown.

According to wrestling insider account BWE, LA Knight will also be in action tonight on SmackDown. Knight is currently involved in a rivalry with The Miz after The A-Lister grew jealous of the 40-year-old's growing popularity. The Megastar was also the final opponent of Bray Wyatt in WWE.

The Eater of Worlds tragically passed away due to a heart attack yesterday at just 36 years old. Wyatt's final match was against LA Knight at the Royal Rumble in January. Bray Wyatt defeated Knight in the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match and went on to beat the veteran several more times at WWE Live Events after Royal Rumble.

The wrestling world is still in shock after losing both Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt this week. It will be interesting to see if Knight pays tribute to his former rival tonight on SmackDown.

