Potential spoiler for WWE Championship match at Elimination Chamber - Reports

WWE returns to Saudi Arabia for this year's edition of Elimination Chamber. A new report has offered an insight into what could be a huge spoiler for the Men's Elimination Chamber match, so please read ahead at your own risk.

This year's Men's Elimination Chamber match will see Bobby Lashley defend his coveted title inside the unforgiving structure against five other wrestlers from the red brand. Other participants in the match include Brock Lesnar, Austin Theory, AJ Styles, Riddle, and Seth "Freaking" Rollins.

As per the latest report from Sports Illustrated’s Justin Bar, fans could witness the prestigious WWE title change hands. According to the report, Brock Lesnar will leave Elimination Chamber as WWE Champion to set up a title vs. title match at WrestleMania 38.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio recently reported that the company could be planning some major twists and turns at the upcoming premium live event and it looks like Bobby Lashley's title-changing hands could be one of those.

Full match card for WWE Elimination Chamber

Elimination Chamber 2022 will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in the Jeddah Super Dome. Eight matches are currently scheduled for the event, including four title matches.

Ronda Rousey will also be in action as she'll team up with Naomi to take on Sonya Deville and Charlotte Flair. Also, on the event, the next contender for Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship will be determined as six women will battle inside the unforgiving structure for a shot at The Man's title.

Here's the full matchcard for the company's upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia:

WWE Championship -- Bobby Lashley (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg

Raw Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita

Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Rhea Ripley

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The Usos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders

Naomi & Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss (Falls Count Anywhere)

Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz

What are your thoughts on the potential title change? Would you like to see a title vs. title match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania? Let us know by sounding off in the comments!

