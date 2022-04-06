×
[Spoiler] WWE Hall of Famer set to be at NXT 2.0 tonight

What WWE Hall of Famer could appear on NXT 2.0 tonight?
Matt Black
ANALYST
Modified Apr 06, 2022 03:58 AM IST
Rumors

WWE NXT 2.0 might be getting a Hall of Fame presence later on tonight.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, 2022 WWE Hall of Famer "The Dog Faced Gremlin" Rick Steiner is scheduled to be at tonight's episode of WWE NXT.

Steiner hasn't been present at an NXT taping since Bron Breakker captured the NXT Championship from Tommaso Ciampa for the first time back in early January.

The WWE Universe is already speculating that Rick Steiner's presence could potentially mean a new name being bestowed upon NXT Champion Bron Breakker. Many fans are hopeful that Breakker can soon wrestle under the Steiner name now that the tag team is in the WWE Hall of Fame. Is that why Breakker's dad is in Orlando tonight? Fans will find out soon enough.

BRON BREAKKER IS THE NEW #NXTCHAMPION!!!@bronbreakkerwwe had a legendary #WWERaw after #WrestleMania moment by defeating @HEELZiggler to capture the #WWENXT Championship for a second time!#AndNew https://t.co/O2Fo3df7H5

WWE has a big lineup for NXT 2.0 tonight

Hot off the heels of NXT Stand & Deliver, it seems that the multi-colored brand has big plans for tonight's episode of WWE NXT 2.0.

Not only will the new NXT Champion Bron Breakker and his father Rick Steiner be in the house, but we will also see another rematch from Stand & Deli. Toxic Attraction will get their rematch for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles against Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai.

It's going ⬇️ on #WWENXT tonight! A #StandAndDeliver rematch, a highly anticipated showdown between @nikkita_wwe and @lashlegendwwe, and we hear from the new #WWENXT North American Champion @CGrimesWWE! 📺 8/7c @USA_Network https://t.co/WlgWxcEgpX

We will also hear from newly crowned NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes, who defeated four other men in a ladder match to leave Arlington with his first official NXT title.

The feud between Nikkita Lyons and Lash Legend will also come to a head tonight as the two women will meet inside the squared circle to settle their differences.

WWE NXT airs every Tuesday at 8 PM EST on the USA Network.

What do you think about Rick Steiner possibly being at WWE NXT tonight? Do you think it has anything to do with a Bron Breakker name change? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku
