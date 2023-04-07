Spoiler: WWE has potential injury angle planned for SmackDown - Reports

The first SmackDown following WWE WrestleMania could be a stacked affair since the show is expected to kick off with Triple H once again.

Shinsuke Nakamura could be set to return, while LA Knight, The Bloodline, and Rhea Ripley are all expected to be part of the show. Roman Reigns is not currently being advertised for tonight's show, but Fightful Select are reporting that there is an interesting angle currently being planned.

The site notes that WWE has a "stretcher job" planned for the show, and as of Thursday, this was part of the rundown.

There were no notes on who could be part of this angle, but the use of a stretcher is usually to write someone off the show or to sell an injury. The week after WrestleMania, it could be anyone in the locker room that would allow them to build up a storyline heading into Backlash.

Triple H is set to be part of WWE SmackDown

Triple H opened this week's episode of Monday Night RAW after the news of the UFC merger became public. The Game made it clear that everything would remain the same despite the sale and reassured the WWE Universe that the company would continue the way it always has.

The Game is now set to be part of SmackDown, where he could repeat the same promo from RAW, or he could be on-hand to address the current situation with the company's fanbase.

#FireVince has been trending all week and there are plans for fans to take over SmackDown tonight with their chants, but Triple H could be the man who has is being sent out to defuse the situation.

Do you think Triple H will address the current issues with Vince McMahon on-screen on SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

