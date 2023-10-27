Spoiler about WWE SummerSlam 2024 - Reports

WWE is 10 months away from SummerSlam 2024, but already, there's something for fans to know. A report has emerged surrounding the event.

SummerSlam is usually one of WWE's biggest events of the year, after WrestleMania, alongside Survivor Series and The Royal Rumble. Crucial storylines play out, ones that often are built for the months from WrestleMania, and as such, WWE usually hosts it at important locations.

Now, a report by Fightful Select has made a revelation about SummerSlam 2024, long before WWE has made any announcement. Apparently, Cleveland, Ohio, is being discussed as one of the major cities to host SummerSlam 2024.

There are quite a few sources within the company connected with Cleveland, as well as the Cleveland Browns football team.

Expand Tweet

At this point, though, there's no confirmation whether The Biggest Party of the Summer will be hosted at the Cleveland Browns Stadium or at Progressive Field if the company does decide on it.

It should be noted, as of now, there does not appear to be a final decision about the location, and the coming weeks should make it clearer. The company usually announces locations for their major events a long way out, so there might not be too long of a wait time.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.