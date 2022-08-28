Stephanie McMahon nixed the idea of WWE going TV-14 - Reports

A recent report has emerged detailing Stephanie McMahon's alleged take on WWE programming transitioning to TV-14.

Stephanie McMahon has been an integral part of WWE for several decades. Often referred to as The Billion Dollar Princess, McMahon has worked with the promotion both on and off-screen. Last month, she took over as the company's co-CEO alongside Nick Khan following Vince McMahon's surprising retirement.

A few weeks ago, there were reports of WWE potentially reverting to its TV-14 rating. However, those plans have reportedly been nixed by the new CEO. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Vince had plans to move to the new format. However, the current management wasn't interested in it:

"You know Vince maybe was considering it. Stephanie’s thing is you know we don’t need it. And they don’t. Before when things were down, things were declining, you kind of go what can we do to reverse the decline. When things are going up and haven’t done it, you don’t have to go like." [H/T - Thirsty]

Fans were seemingly excited when they heard rumors about the company's programming moving to TV-14. However, the promotion has retained its original format for the time being.

AEW management reportedly sent a legal warning to Stephanie McMahon

Since its inception in 2019, AEW has been seen as an alternative to the sports entertainment giant. Several of the promotion's talent previously worked for the Stamford-based promotion before signing with All Elite Wrestling.

After McMahon announced his retirement, WWE underwent a significant corporate makeover. Besides Stephanie's takeover as the CEO, her husband Triple H also took charge of the promotion's creative services. Since then, several previously released performers have returned to the company.

Based on a report from PWInsider, AEW's legal team sent a notice to Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan for allegedly 'tampering' with AEW's stars' contracts. McMahon and Khan have made no public comment on the legal notice.

Several top names, including Bryan Danielson, Malakai Black, Adam Cole, and more, are currently working with AEW. It will be interesting to see if any of these stars return to their former promotion under the new management.

Do you think more superstars will return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

