Stephanie McMahon comments on Vince McMahon investigation in WWE company meeting

Stephanie McMahon addressed the investigation into her father Vince McMahon for alleged misconduct in a WWE company meeting. The current interim CEO and Chairwoman of the promotion made her stance heard in an "All Hands at Deck Meeting" held at the company's HQ on Thursday.

PWinsider reported that Stephanie directly commented that everyone in the meeting was aware of Vince's investigation and that he has stepped back from his corporate roles. She also noted that she loves her father and the company he built and will be doing everything she can as the new CEO moving forward.

It has also been confirmed that Stephanie McMahon will now join in on every meeting that her father formerly used to conduct and take part in. However, Vince McMahon has maintained creative responsibilities while the investigation progresses.

Stephanie McMahon took over from her father following the WWE Board's investigation regarding an alleged $3 million hush payment to a formerly employed paralegal by Vince McMahon. The scandal also involves John Laurinaitis, who is also being investigated and has been replaced by Bruce Prichard as the Interim Head of Talent Relations.

Reported changes following Stephanie McMahon's replacement for Vince McMahon as Interim CEO of WWE

It's safe to say that Vince McMahon's alleged secret payment scandal rocked the company to its core. Stephanie went on to take on her father's corporate responsibilities after he voluntarily stepped back and was named as the interim CEO and Chairwoman of the company on Friday, June 17.

The return came as a surprise as Stephanie McMahon recently took a leave of absence from the leading sports entertainment promotion to focus more on her family. Since then, it's been reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that her husband, Triple H has been granted more power in WWE and given a bigger role.

''There had been talk before any of this went down with Vince McMahon that Levesque was going to back in a bigger role shortly so this is likely not related to the investigation, although the timing would indicate the time of this move could be related in some form. He did indicate that there would be things changing but could not go into detail on them just yet,'' Meltzer said

As of now, it hasn't been confirmed if the King of Kings has taken charge over NXT 2.0. He previously led the brand before being absent due to health issues

