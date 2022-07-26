“Don’t like each other” Stephanie McMahon reportedly has heat with current WWE executive

Following Stephanie McMahon being named as the co-CEO of WWE, many fans were excited about the change, but not everyone seems to be so pleased.

In the aftermath of Vince McMahon's retirement, many things are expected to change as positions of power in the company shift. With Stephanie and her husband Paul Levesque, "Triple H" moving up the ladder, some in the company aren't quite keen on working with them.

One of those people has been reported to be the current Executive Producer & Chief, Global Television Distribution, Kevin Dunn.

According to Brandon Thurston, who spoke over on Busted Open Radio, it's been revealed that he's heard from many sources that Stephanie McMahon and Kevin Dunn “don’t like each other.”

It's also been recently reported that Dunn also isn't a major "Triple H guy" which could now prove to be an issue with The Game now being named the Head of Creative and Talent Relations. As Triple H now spearheads the entire creative process, it might not be the most healthy working environment between them.

Kevin Dunn's overall reputation backstage and with talent has not been the most positive, with many believing he could be leaving soon. Many fans had also started a #FireKevinDunn trend back in October of 2016 when it was reported he had been disparaging superstars.

While the changes that have come after Vince McMahon's retirement might not be an imminent disaster for the current executive producer, they could be paving the way for his exit from WWE.

Legendary WWE manager thinks Stephanie McMahon may have pressured Vince McMahon to retire

With controversies and scandals coming Vince McMahon's way recently, it was looking quite hectic for the former CEO. The heat from the investigations into misconduct allegations and the alleged hush money settlement may have been the cause of McMahon stepping down permanently.

But it seems WWE veteran Dutch Mantell thinks that Stephanie McMahon may have had a hand in what transpired.

Speaking over on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell took note of the new Co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan being involved to pressure Vince into retirement.

"So the question is, was he strongly urged to step aside, or did he resign out of his own volition? I think he was strongly urged to step out of the way," noted Mantell. "I think Stephanie had something to do with that, probably Nick Khan, and as we know, Nick Khan and Stephanie have both filled the spot that Vince had. So, I don't know how that's going to work." (from 4:06 to 4:37)

With Stephanie McMahon, now in charge of the company alongside Nick Khan and her husband Triple H assuming all creative responsibilities, fans are hoping for the best changes to come. But we're sure that no matter how far the company grows further the influence of Vince McMahon shall remain forever.

