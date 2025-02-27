Stephanie McMahon set for major new role in WWE - Reports

Stephanie McMahon is one of the most respected names in WWE, who has performed several on-screen as well as behind-the-scenes roles with aplomb over the last few decades. Now, it's being reported that McMahon will soon don the role of a podcaster for an upcoming series produced by the Stamford-based promotion.

McMahon has been a part of WWE since the late 90s, where she's held a variety of positions, including several stints as an on-screen authority figure. She even became the Co-CEO of the promotion in 2022 after her father, Vince McMahon, stepped away from his role as CEO.

However, she quit the roles mere months later. Stephanie McMahon most recently appeared on RAW's Netflix debut. Now, WrestleVotes is reporting that the 48-year-old might be gearing up to become the host of an official WWE podcast series.

"A very interesting name is set to debut an official WWE podcast soon—Stephanie McMahon will be launching her own podcast series, expected this spring. Given her life and experiences in wrestling, this series should be as compelling as they come."

It remains to be seen when WWE makes an official announcement on the podcast series, as it's sure to generate tons of buzz from the wrestling universe.

Bill Apter wants to see Stephanie McMahon in WWE Hall of Fame

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda's Backstage Pass, Bill Apter named Stephanie McMahon as someone who deserved to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Apter explained that like her husband Triple H, who has already been announced for the Hall of Fame this year, McMahon had also excelled in both on and off-screen roles.

"I'm going to bring up a woman that deserves to be in there because she's been at this since she was a kid. That is Stephanie McMahon. Nobody's brought her name up, but she worked in the offices, she was a performer. She's done everything in this business and she's still a pretty young lady here. And I think that nobody, no, that if they're putting in Triple H, they should surprise her and put her in the same night just well."

Even if not this year, there's no doubt that McMahon is destined to find a spot in the coveted WWE Hall of Fame down the line for her immense contributions.

