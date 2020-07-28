SummerSlam reportedly NOT taking place at the Performance Center; possible location revealed

The WWE is consistently making changes to the Hottest Party Of The Summer, SummerSlam. As per previous reports, SummerSlam was initially scheduled to emanate from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. But WWE had to change its plans for the PPV since COVID-19 hit.

Reports then indicated that SummerSlam would take place at the Performance Center without LIVE fans in attendance. The event will mark the fifth PPV to take place from the Performance Center without a LIVE audience.

Possible location for SummerSlam

If reports from Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite are to be believed, the officials of WWE have been considering the idea of hosting SummerSlam either outdoors on a beach or on a boat. It is still unknown whether this location would be in Florida or not.

WWE may possibly be looking at other states as an option as new COVID-19 cases in Florida are on the rise. Not only COVID-19 but also hurricane season may peak around mid-August for the state.

On a recent shareholder's conference, Vince McMahon announced that he always has a plan B if Florida decides to shut WWE due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Many reports regarding SummerSlam have been doing the rounds in the past few months. It was earlier reported that the company was likely to rope in Brock Lesnar for the event. But since confirming that the event wouldn't take place in Boston, WWE decided that it wasn't feasible to have Lesnar show up if there was no LIVE crowd.

The WWE was also planning to have Randy Orton face Edge in their third encounter at SummerSlam. But Edge injured his tricep in their match at WWE Backlash, and there is no confined timeline for his return.

If recent reports are to be believed, the program for SummerSlam is to have Randy Orton face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. Another match that is almost confirmed is The Fiend vs Braun Strowman for the latter's Universal Championship.

While no storyline for SummerSlam has been confirmed yet, it is highly likely that WWE will kickstart its road to the event on the coming episode of WWE RAW.