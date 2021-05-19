Superstar not joining Jinder Mahal's faction as WWE officials feel he is not 'television ready' - Report

Jinder Mahal recently returned to RAW, and he was surprisingly without The Bollywood Boyz. Instead, the Modern Day Maharaja introduced two new faces on the Red brand, Veer and Shanky.

Veer, formerly known as Rinku Singh, was part of the Indus Sher tag team with Saurav Gurjar in NXT, and Gurjar's absence from the newest faction in WWE has been a topic of discussion online following the most recent episode of RAW.

Fightful Select reports that Saurav Gurjar was deemed to not be 'television ready.' Fightful also added that Gurjar had returned to his home in India a while ago. As things stand, WWE has no plans to use Saurav Gurjar on TV anytime soon.

Regarding Jinder Mahal's return, the former WWE champion was reportedly ready to make his in-ring comeback for months, and the company was waiting for the right time to pull the trigger.

What's next for Jinder Mahal and his new stable?

Jinder Mahal experienced a triumphant return to WWE TV as he picked up a big win over Jeff Hardy. Mahal has ditched the highly entertaining Bollywood Boyz in favor of size and brawn in Veer and Shanky.

WWE signed Veer in January 2018, and the 32-year-old superstar is quite a popular name due to his baseball background.

Veer was the first Indian to play professional baseball in America, and his story was also made into a movie called Million Dollar Arm. Veer's seven-foot-one-inch counterpart Shanky, fka Dilsher Shanky, was picked up by WWE in January 2020 following a series of tryouts.

Shanky and Veer both competed in WWE's Superstar Spectacle special in January earlier this year. Shanky teamed up with Giant Zanjeer, Rey Mysterio, and Ricochet to beat the heel collective of Cesaro, Dolph Ziggler, King Corbin, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Veer was still a member of Indus Sher at the time, and the team main-evented the show with Drew McIntyre by their side for some six-man action against Jinder Mahal and The Bollywood Boyz.

WWE has big plans for Jinder Mahal as the Indian superstar is set to get a big push and a long-rumored feud against McIntyre during the summer, as per WrestlingNews.co.

While Indus Sher seems to be done, for now, Jinder Mahal's new group could run roughshod over the RAW roster in the months to follow.