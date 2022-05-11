Surprising backstage update regarding the return of Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown

Xavier Woods officially brought back the UpUpDownDown channel last week, but those who were hopeful of a return to what it once was might be disappointed.

Last October, Wood's UpUpDownDown Youtube channel - which featured weekly content from numerous WWE Superstars - suddenly stopped uploading content. In November, it was revealed that the superstars involved chose to stop creating content because they believed the company was taking advantage of Woods.

While the UpUpDownDown channel returned last week, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that things on the channel will be quite different this go around.

Sapp states that "most, if not all of the names that formerly appeared on UpUpDownDown before the hiatus are not expected back."

Many of Xavier Woods' friends are no longer with WWE

UpUpDownDown's rise in popularity during the worldwide pandemic was primarily due to the group known as Da Party.

This group consisted of Xavier Woods (Austin Creed), Adam Cole (Chugs), Tyler Breeze (Prince Pretty), and Cesaro (Mr. OP). Every Wednesday, they played Uno together online, and it was the weekly highlight of the channel for many who tuned in.

The only remaining member of Da Party in WWE is Xavier Woods. Adam Cole has moved on to All Elite Wrestling, Tyler Breeze was released, and Cesaro allowed his contract to expire and is currently a free agent.

Sean Ross Sapp has stated that WWE was fond of Tyler Breeze's work on the channel. Since he hasn't signed with another wrestling company, there's always a chance that he could return to Youtube alongside Woods in the near future.

UpUpDownDown @UpUpDwnDwn



Watch the full message from

youtu.be/6PT5I_zBJ8s Drop another token in the machine, we are BACKWatch the full message from @AustinCreedWins here Drop another token in the machine, we are BACK🔥 Watch the full message from @AustinCreedWins here 👉 youtu.be/6PT5I_zBJ8s https://t.co/Bv7K1UjU2s

Names signed with other companies are obviously off the table, including current UpUpDownDown Champion Mia Yim, who recently signed with IMPACT Wrestling.

What are your thoughts on the current state of UpUpDownDown? Are you cool with the channel returning with a brand new cast? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Is UpUpDownDown the same without Da Party? Yes No 9 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell