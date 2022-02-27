Surprising backstage update on WWE's plans for Elias — Reports

Elias has not been on WWE television for more than eight months, and recent reports claim that he is currently in "creative purgatory."

Last July, Elias teamed up with Ryker and challenged the then RAW Tag Team champions, AJ Styles and Omos unsuccesfully.

We then saw them engage in a brief rivalry on RAW that ended with Ryker defeating Elias. The latter was taken off television following the storyline, and WWE teased his return the following month.

The red brand aired several vignettes in which Elias was spotted burying his gimmick, teasing a potential change in his on-screen character. However, the vignettes were soon dropped, and no new updates have emerged regarding the creative team's plans for Elias so far.

As per the latest reports in Ringside News, WWE currently doesn't have any plans for Elias' return to television. The report further suggests that his name hasn't even been brought up in a long time. A source was quoted saying:

"I don't remember the last time his name came up. It's been so long."

Towards the end of last year, it was reported that Elias was spotted backstage with a new look as he reportedly cut his hair short. However, the new look never made it to television.

Former champions made a massive return on WWE television last week

Both WWE RAW and SmackDown saw significant returns the previous week. Former Universal Champion Finn Balor returned on the red brand and declared himself the next challenger for Damian Priest's United States Championship. The two superstars are set to lock horns in a title match on R.A.W. tomorrow night.

Another big return saw Sasha Banks return to the ring for the first time since the Royal Rumble. She defeated Shotzi and then confirmed her reunion with Naomi on SmackDown.

Team B.A.D. soon confirmed that they will be going after the Women's Tag Team Championships in the coming weeks. They could potentially challenge Queen Zelina and Carmella for their tag team gold at WrestleMania 38.

