Surprising name spotted backstage at WWE RAW - Reports

A surprising name has reportedly been spotted backstage for tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

This week's edition of the red brand is the final RAW before Crown Jewel this Saturday night. Rhea Ripley is set to defend the Women's World Championship in a Fatal Five-Way match at the premium live event against Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Raquel Rodriguez, and Zoey Stark.

Seth Rollins will put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul is scheduled to face Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship.

One title that is not scheduled to be defended at Crown Jewel is the NXT North American Championship. Dominik Mysterio captured the title from Wes Lee on the July 18 edition of WWE NXT. Trick Williams became the champion by defeating Mysterio at No Mercy 2023, but Dirty Dom won back on the October 3 episode of NXT.

Dominik Mysterio is scheduled to battle Ricochet in a non-title match tonight but may have to deal with his former rival. According to a new report from BodySlam, Wes Lee has been spotted backstage for tonight's episode of WWE RAW in South Carolina.

The report noted that it is unknown if Wes Lee will be appearing on tonight's show or is simply visiting backstage.

Dominik Mysterio has relied on The Judgment Day to remain the NXT North American Champion but has made a lot of enemies in the process. It will be fascinating to see if Wes Lee decides to confront Dirty Dom during tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

