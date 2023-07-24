4 RAW stars who could challenge Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship

WWE RAW Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently invaded NXT, along with his fellow Judgement Day partners, and they left their mark as Dirty Dom walked away as the new NXT North American Champion.

On the July 18 episode of NXT, Dirty Dominik Mysterio challenged Wes Lee for his NXT North American Championship. This was a massive opportunity for Dom as he could potentially claim his first-ever singles title.

After a controversial finish, which included some help from The Judgment Day, Dominik walked away with the title, shocking the NXT faithful.

Dominik may have captured his first singles title, but he also has a massive target on his back. There will be plenty of WWE Superstars chomping at the bits for a chance to dethrone Dirty Dom.

With that said, who is worthy of challenging the new champion? Today we take a look at the possibilities. Here is our list of four WWE RAW Superstars who could challenge Dominik Mysterio for his NXT North American Championship.

#4. Former NXT North American Champion Ricochet

Ricochet could be looking to reclaim the NXT North American title!

Before signing with the Stamford-based company, Ricochet made a name for himself as one of the top independent stars on the planet. With success at major promotions such as NJPW, PWG, Dragon Gate, and Lucha Underground, to name a few, the high flyer was already a household name long before his WWE career ever began.

When Ricochet signed with WWE in early 2018, there was much hope and hype surrounding his debut with the company. The promotion immediately pushed the high flyer as he set his sights on the newly created NXT North American Championship.

The One and Only competed in a ladder match at NXT Takeover: New Orleans to crown the inaugural North American Champion. Unfortunately, Ricochet fell short, as Adam Cole emerged victorious and became the new champion.

But not long afterward, Ricochet would defeat Adam Cole at Takeover: Brooklyn 4, becoming the second-ever North American Champion.

Ricochet is currently at a point in his career where he could go in several directions. However, it would be only fitting if he made a run at Dominik Mysterio's title. This would be a feud that would be interesting and entertaining. Fans would quickly get behind the One and Only in hopes he would dethrone Dirty Dom and rid NXT of his toxic demeanor.

#3. Two-time WWE Champion The Miz

The Miz and Dominik could set up an interesting storyline.

Over the past several years, The Miz has served more as a mouthpiece for WWE rather than a legitimate in-ring threat for anyone, let alone a reigning champion. However, he has proved throughout his iconic career that he is more than capable of stepping up to the plate and providing consistent entertainment as a weekly competitor.

While there isn't much history between Dominik and The Miz, it could be a great catalyst for The A-Lister to revitalize his career and step back into the championship scene. It would also be a welcomed change of pace to see the former champion representing NXT as one of their title holders and top superstars.

The Miz has been showing up mostly as the host of MizTV. Maybe his show could be a launching point for a potential storyline between him and Dominik. The Judgment Day member could be a guest on the show, leading to the two RAW Superstars having some sort of conflict.

After that, the story would write itself and culminate with a title match at an upcoming NXT event.

#2. The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes

Cody and Dominik have a history that needs to be settled.

There's never been a return quite like what we saw when The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes returned at WrestleMania 38 to defeat Seth Rollins. Since his return, he has been on fire with the fans but has yet to capture that elusive title victory.

Cody is currently embroiled in a massive feud with Brock Lesnar, but that will eventually run its course, and then it will be on to the next challenge for Rhodes.

There is a history between Cody Rhodes and the entire Judgment Day faction. Cody can settle the score by taking Dominik's title and humbling the rebellious son of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Dominik and Cody last met at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. Things didn't end well for the current NXT North American Champion, but Dom has stepped his game up since that loss and appears to be a much better competitor now.

Once things are finished between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes, it would make perfect sense to see Cody go after Dominik and capture the North American Championship.

#1. Senor Money in the Bank Damian Priest

Could we see The Judgment Day implode from within?

The Judgment Day was born at WrestleMania 38 when Damian Priest helped Edge defeat AJ Styles. In the months following 'Mania, the stable established itself with Rhea Ripley and eventually Finn Balor once Edge was exiled from the group.

Since the stable's inception, Priest has served as the unofficial muscle and has been the powerhouse force behind the success that they have enjoyed as a faction.

Damian recently won the Money in the Bank briefcase, and during an attempt to cash in his contract, he was detoured by an interruption from his fellow Judgment Day partner, Finn Balor. This would be a potential seed planted in the possible fallout of the stable. The tension caused by Balor's actions could set Priest off and cause major issues from within.

Damian Priest is a former NXT North American Champion. He's had the taste of that title, and if the table was set just right, we could see Damian humble the young Dirty Dom and take his championship. This would not only set up a potential fallout of The Judgment Day but could send all of the members in various directions, allowing for several future angles in the future.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars