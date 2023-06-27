"This time around, I create my own opportunities!" - Former champion explains his actions of backstabbing The Miz on WWE RAW

After nine months (275 days), former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa returned to WWE RAW last week and took out his former ally, The Miz.

Ciampa joined The A-Lister on the main roster last year. He assisted the former world champion before challenging for the United States Championship against Bobby Lashley.

The 38-year-old underwent surgery in October 2022 to treat a hip labrum issue. The star has been out of action since then, but Tommaso returned last week, showcasing that he has been cured and is better than ever.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, the former NXT Champion explained his actions of betraying The A-Lister last week.

"For the last nine months I haven't heard one peep from Mr. Tiny B*lls. You know what's funny? People warned me about The Miz. They said, 'He is a user, a manipulator,' and they were right! And this injury was a blessing in disguise.

He continued:

"275 days is a long time for a guy to be alone with his thoughts. It gives you clarity. What's your vibe? Who are your friends? Most importantly why in the hell is Tommaso Ciampa wearing a neon green vest, following around and playing a second fiddle to The Miz. This time around, I create my own opportunites," Ciampa said.

A match was set up between the two men on the red brand tonight. However, as Tommaso approached the ring, the former WWE Champion jumped and assaulted the returning superstar.

It remains to be seen if the former NXT star will get back at Miz in the coming weeks.

