"Two days later I reported to the WWE PC" - Ricochet reacts to old video from his days on the independent circuit

Former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet recently reacted to an old viral video from his days on the independent circuit and how it happened shortly before he signed with WWE.

Ricochet signed with World Wrestling Entertainment back in 2018 after making a name for himself around the world. The former United States Champion captured the hearts of wrestling fans during his days with Lucha Underground, NJPW, and, most notably, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

Speaking of his PWG days, a video resurfaced on Twitter of The One and Only in an intense matchup that saw him crash into thumbtacks after attempting his signature 630 Splash. He replied to the tweet and stated that only two days later he would report to the WWE Performance Center.

"2 days later I reported to the @WWEPC hahaha."

Ricochet recently started tagging with Braun Strowman

The former Intercontinental Champion has mainly been a singles star in his career, but he has found success in a tag team. He and Aleister Black (now Malakai Black in AEW) won the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. The two continued teaming in NXT until their eventual main roster call-up.

More recently, Ricochet started teaming up with the Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman. The duo were victorious in a tag team tournament that took place on SmackDown earlier this year but were unsuccessful in their title matchup against The Usos.

Despite their loss, the man previously known as Prince Puma is happy with his pairing with Strowman. He said in a recent interview that he wouldn't mind if the two remained permanent partners moving forward.

The former United States Champion has been on a high recently, with several interesting feuds coming his way. It remains to be seen what is in store for The One and Only in the coming weeks.

