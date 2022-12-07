Surprising news about Drew McIntyre's return from injury after being pulled from tag team title match - Reports

Drew McIntyre was pulled from his upcoming challenge of the Undisputed Tag Team Titles as he revealed he was "medically disqualified" from competing. He has been replaced by Butch, aka Pete Dunne on SmackDown. There has been a surprising update about when he will return.

The Scottish Warrior has been no stranger to injuries in recent years. He has had to go through multiple spells - although none have kept him out for a prolonged period. This has led some to speculate that McIntyre has been working through many niggling injuries - something that is common in the professional wrestling industry.

Dave Meltzer provided an update on Wrestling Observer Radio, revealing that the unspecified injury that Drew McIntyre suffered won't keep him out for long, and he is expected to be back in a couple of weeks:

“No, he is injured. I was told an injury, but it’s not from a firsthand source. But he’s supposed to be back for the Christmas shows. So it’s only a couple of weeks, I know that. The only thing I know is that he wanted to wrestle, and they wouldn’t let him wrestle. It’s not supposed to be a long-term thing, at least as it stands right now.” (H/T Wrestlingnews.Co)

This is undoubtedly good news, although it seems to be a sign that McIntyre could do with a prolonged period away from WWE television.

What lies ahead for Drew McIntyre on the road to WrestleMania 39?

Drew McIntyre is yet to reach the same heights that he did during the pandemic era in 2020 - where he enjoyed two reigns as the WWE Champion and was praised for his work carrying the company on his shoulders (at least until Roman Reigns returned).

There isn't any news about what WWE has planned for McIntyre on the road to WrestleMania 39. This year, he faced Baron Corbin at the Grandest Stage Of Them All, becoming the first superstar to kick out of the "End of Days" finisher.

Fans will be hoping that WWE has something bigger planned for him this year, and perhaps his storyline with Sheamus could pour into the WrestleMania season in 2023.

