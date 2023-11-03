Surprising news about Stephanie McMahon's status in WWE despite official resignation - Reports

Stephanie McMahon announced she was resigning from her position at WWE in January 2023, soon after Vince McMahon's return to the company. Now, there's been a surprising development about her status despite her departure.

Her exit surprised everyone then and was seen as a sign that things were not well with Vince McMahon returning. Since then, the Endeavor merger has gone through, and Triple H has complete control over the creative surrounding the company.

Stephanie has stayed away, remaining true to her word that, given WWE's strong position, she would return to her leave and turn it into an official resignation. She said she would cheer the company on from the sidelines, implying she was leaving the company altogether.

However, that does not appear to be the case. In a tweet about the names on WWE's internal roster, WrestleVotes revealed that Stephanie's name appears in the MISC section. She was there with 17 other names, including Triple H, Stone Cold, The Undertaker, and others. The other names are not as surprising given legends deals, but Stephanie McMahon's name was unexpected.

Whether this means Stephanie McMahon will be appearing on-screen in any capacity in the future remains to be seen. For now, she has remained true to her word and stayed away since her father's return.

