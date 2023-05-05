Surprising WWE names seemingly omitted from Night of Champions Event

WWE is currently gearing up for Backlash this weekend, but there are already plans in place for their second event in May. Fans will see the company travel to Saudi Arabia for the Night of Champions PLE.

The event was originally set to be the King and Queen of the Ring, but it appears that the whole structure has changed. Just three weeks out from the show, WWE has named several stars who will be making the trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including Roman Reigns, Austin Theory, and Gunther, who are all expected to defend their titles.

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair are also set to be part of the show, but two champions are notably missing. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are the current Tag Team Champions, and many believed that Zayn would finally make the trip to the Middle East this year, but that doesn't appear to be the case.

Gunther will be heading to Saudi Arabia with WWE for the first time

While the Tag Team Championships may not be defended in Saudi Arabia this year, one title that will be on the line is Gunther's IC Championship. The Ring General now plays his trade on Monday Night RAW and will be making the trip out to the Middle East for the first time.

It's likely that he will have Imperium members in tow as he continues his current feud with Xavier Woods and The New Day.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse It's going to be a special moment when Gunther breaks the record for the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion. It's going to be a special moment when Gunther breaks the record for the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion. https://t.co/wBegNjlQGl

Of course, all eyes will be on the new World Heavyweight Championship, which will head over to Monday Night RAW after Roman Reigns remained on SmackDown courtesy of the recent Draft.

As of writing, it's unclear who will be fighting for the new World Heavyweight Championship, but recent advertising changes for WWE Money in the Bank could hint at Drew McIntyre not being a part of the match.

