Tessa Blanchard rumored to be on bad terms with WOW

It seems Tessa Blanchard is still in hot waters with Women of Wrestling (WOW).

Blanchard was first associated with WOW back in 2018, where she signed as an in-ring performer and a trainer. Issues arose between the wrestler and the promotion as it was reported that she cut a badly received promo during class.

As per Fightful Select, more issues are reported between Blanchard and WOW. Sources shared that although she wasn't officially fired, tensions between the two parties started as early as January.

Sources also shared that Blanchard was livid after tryouts for January were canceled due to COVID. The wrestler then pointed fingers at David McLane, creator of WOW, and said the tryouts could've been done via zoom or at an isolated school.

Fightful also stated that WOW talent would go silent at the mention of Tessa. They said they don't want to be involved in legal discourse, which the company and individual are possibly going towards.

Tessa Blanchard and her relationship with David McLane

Included in the reports was the failing relationship between Tessa Blanchard and WOW creator David McLane.

McLane, a big fan, was protective of her, even sending an email to WOW talent in January to ask them not to speak about Blanchard's controversies. It didn't stop multiple talents from airing out their concerns, as many talked to Fightful about their issues with the former NXT talent.

As the former IMPACT Champion was involved in more controversies, it was reported that WOW's relationship with her was failing badly. Tessa's bond with the promoter has soured since he has been consistent with her through thick and thin.

Given their rocky relationship, Blanchard's future in WOW is unclear.

