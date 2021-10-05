×
Create
Notifications

Tessa Blanchard's next wrestling destination revealed - Reports

Tessa Blanchard is returning to professional wrestling.
Tessa Blanchard is returning to professional wrestling.
Matt Black
ANALYST
comments icon 1
Modified Oct 05, 2021 04:29 AM IST
Rumors

After being gone for well over a year, Tessa Blanchard is returning to professional wrestling.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Blanchard will be part of the relaunch of WOW Women of Wrestling. The promotion now appears to be going by the name NGW (New Generation Wrestling).

Per Ross Sapp's report, the company will relaunch in 2022, and a press conference on Wednesday will announce the rebranding of the former WOW promotion. Sapp notes that an actual roster for the promotion isn't currently in place, and only Blanchard and one other unnamed WOW talent are presently attached to the product.

Tessa Blanchard is signing with a wrestling company after 16 months as a free agent. Fightful Select has the exclusive, more details, and the full story.patreon.com/posts/57001985 https://t.co/2ChElyXHhb

Tessa Blanchard will potentially be the headlining act of NGW

While all signs point to Tessa Blanchard being part of the company, Ross Sapp reports that he is currently unable to confirm whether Blanchard has officially signed a contract yet.

Ross Sapp also confirmed that Jeanie Buss of the Los Angeles Lakers is attached to the project and still owns the company despite its looming name change.

As far as the former WOW roster, Ross Sapp reached out to almost a dozen names from the previous roster, and all of them told Fightful that they hadn't been contacted yet to take part in the company's relaunch.

Tessa Blanchard potentially signing with NGW should put an end to the persistent rumors about whether the former IMPACT World Champion would land in either WWE or All Elite Wrestling. Various outlets have reported over the last several months that neither company is interested in bringing her in.

Also Read

#Expectmore https://t.co/TFfnOIcEzj

What do you make of Tessa Blanchard's new landing spot in the world of professional wrestling? Do you think this is a good or bad move for NGW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Dutch Mantell isn't a fan of Charlotte Flair's promo delivery. Find out why here!

Edited by Colin Tessier
comments icon 1
comments icon1 comment
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी