Tessa Blanchard's next wrestling destination revealed - Reports

After being gone for well over a year, Tessa Blanchard is returning to professional wrestling.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Blanchard will be part of the relaunch of WOW Women of Wrestling. The promotion now appears to be going by the name NGW (New Generation Wrestling).

Per Ross Sapp's report, the company will relaunch in 2022, and a press conference on Wednesday will announce the rebranding of the former WOW promotion. Sapp notes that an actual roster for the promotion isn't currently in place, and only Blanchard and one other unnamed WOW talent are presently attached to the product.

Tessa Blanchard will potentially be the headlining act of NGW

While all signs point to Tessa Blanchard being part of the company, Ross Sapp reports that he is currently unable to confirm whether Blanchard has officially signed a contract yet.

Ross Sapp also confirmed that Jeanie Buss of the Los Angeles Lakers is attached to the project and still owns the company despite its looming name change.

As far as the former WOW roster, Ross Sapp reached out to almost a dozen names from the previous roster, and all of them told Fightful that they hadn't been contacted yet to take part in the company's relaunch.

Tessa Blanchard potentially signing with NGW should put an end to the persistent rumors about whether the former IMPACT World Champion would land in either WWE or All Elite Wrestling. Various outlets have reported over the last several months that neither company is interested in bringing her in.

What do you make of Tessa Blanchard's new landing spot in the world of professional wrestling? Do you think this is a good or bad move for NGW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

