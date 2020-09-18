Tessa Blanchard spotted in the new WWE 2K Battlegrounds game (photo)

In what may classify as one of the most surprising stories of the week, Tessa Blanchard was apparently spotted in the new WWE 2K Battleground game, which is scheduled to release this week.

Twitch streamers newLEGACYinc received an early copy of the game, and it streamed live on Thursday. The Royal Rumble match's loading screen had the image of Tessa Blanchard, or at least a woman who looked just like her.

HeelByNature managed to get a screenshot of the loading screen that features Tessa Blanchard, which you can view below:

Why is Tessa Blanchard in WWE 2K Battlegrounds? Screen cap from @newLEGACYinc Twitch stream. pic.twitter.com/E54XApS59P — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) September 17, 2020

Speculation about Tessa Blanchard's future

As of this writing, the reason why Tessa Blanchard has been featured in the video game is not known. Tessa Blanchard became the hottest free agent in professional wrestling following her release from IMPACT Wrestling.

The former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion was recently announced for her first match since leaving IMPACT. Tessa Blanchard wrestled for the Warrior Wrestling promotion, and she defended the Warrior Wrestling Women's Championship against Kylie Rae. Rae managed to dethrone Tessa Blanchard to become the new champion at the Warrior Wrestling event.

There has been a lot of talk regarding Tessa Blanchard's future over the past few months. Of course, WWE has shown interest in signing Tessa Blanchard, which has been backed by several reports. WrestlingNews.co had revealed not too long ago that there is a solid chance that WWE may already signed Tessa Blanchard. It was noted by a WWE source that the signing would be most likely kept a secret as it could be a part of a big surprise.

WrestlingNews.co reached out to a couple of sources to inquire about Blanchard, and the sources we spoke with have not heard anything. One source said that her signing would likely be kept quiet to avoid spoiling the surprise, so we'll see.

Pro Wrestling Unlimited also noted that the reported Evolution 2.0 could be the PPV where she shows up.

Could the appearance in the new WWE game be seen as a confirmation of sorts of a signing? Tessa Blanchard was released from IMPACT Wrestling in July, and while there is speculation about a potential AEW or WWE signing, Vince McMahon's company could be the frontrunners to secure the services of the highly-rated 25-year-old Superstar.