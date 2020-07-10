Reported details on which upcoming PPV Tessa Blanchard could join WWE

Tessa Blanchard is no longer part of Impact Wrestling

Tessa Blanchard may be returning to WWE after her appearance in the Mae Young Classic

There has been a lot of speculation regarding what the future holds for former Impact Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard. The daughter of Tully Blanchard has become one of the top names in the world of pro-wrestling in a very short time.

Tessa Blanchard became the first woman in history to hold the Impact Wrestling World Championship. A title that she had to vacate after leaving the company. While some reports suggest that she was released by the company, others say that she chose not to re-sign with Impact.

In any case, Tessa Blanchard is now a free agent and there is a lot of speculation as to what her future would be. As per a report from WrestlingNews.co, there is a solid chance that The Undeniable Tessa Blanchard could join WWE or is already signed. She will allegedly be making her return at the planned Evolution 2 PPV as per Pro Wrestling Unlimited.

WrestlingNews.co reached out to a couple of sources to inquire about Blanchard and the sources we spoke with have not heard anything. Once source said that her signing would likely be kept quiet to avoid spoiling the surprise so we’ll see.

The report also says that Blanchard's friends have stated that she is keeping quiet about her future plans.

WWE's interest in Tessa Blanchard

Initial reports had stated that WWE is not interested in signing Tessa Blanchard because of her attitude problems. However, it is now being reported that WWE may be looking to sign Tessa Blanchard as she has become a major name.

As per a report from Tom Colohue, there many people in WWE who are singing Blanchard's praises and want her to part of the company.

"There definitely is, I've mentioned this already. She's a big name now, and there are a number of people in the WWE who have been singing Tessa's praises for a while. I don't know for sure whether they'd take the punt, but it wouldn't surprise me. I'm not going to name any names of who in the company has been essentially chewing Vince's ear off as to, 'you should hire Tessa Blanchard', but he finds it very difficult to get away from it, I'll tell you that."