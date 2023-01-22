The Bloodline's Acknowledgment Ceremony receives a massive change ahead of WWE RAW XXX - Reports

The Bloodline has been the talk of the town ever since Kevin Owens got inside the head of Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. According to a new report, the Honorary Uce might be in trouble as The Acknowledgement Ceremony is now changed to "The Trial of Sami Zayn."

Last year, Sami Zayn worked his way into wooing The Bloodline and became an Honorary Uce for the group. He proved himself on numerous occasions and followed every order that was given to him by Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman on WWE SmackDown.

However, Zayn's been in murky waters ever since Kevin Owens began trying to get inside The Tribal Chief's head. Last night, the Prizefighter took out the entire stable on his own with the exception of Paul Heyman and Sami Zayn, and signed the contract for his upcoming match.

According to a new report from PWInsider, the Acknowledgment Ceremony for The Bloodline has been changed. Instead, "The Trial of Sami Zayn" will be held on the red brand's 30th-anniversary episode to decide the Honorary Uce's future with the stable.

It looks like WWE is finally pulling the trigger on where The Head of The Table will kick Zayn out of the group.

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

The Bloodline's The Usos will be defending the RAW Tag Team Championships on the same show

Last year, The Usos defeated RK-Bro to win the RAW Tag Team Championships and unified the titles which allowed them to appear on both shows.

Earlier this year, Triple H decided to separate the belts once again. The Judgment Day then became the new number one contender for the title on the red brand.

Last Monday, both teams came face-to-face inside the squared circle for the first time. Dominik Mysterio and Damien Priest of The Judgment Day will be facing Jimmy and Jey Usos for the titles.

It will be interesting to see if The Judgment Day can secure the RAW Tag Team Championships by defeating the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in the company's history.

Do you think The Bloodline will end its alliance with Sami Zayn on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comment section below.

