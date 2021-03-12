Five key matches which are locked for WrestleMania 37 revealed (Report)

WrestleMania 37 is just a few weeks away and there is still a lot of speculation regarding what the final card will be. Although some reports have claimed WWE has still not decided many of the matches, a recent report has revealed that five key matches for the show could have been finalized.

The two matches that have already been announced by WWE are Edge vs Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship and Bianca Belair vs Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, Daniel Bryan will face Reigns for the Universal Championship at Fastlane, which has given rise to speculation that Bryan may be added to the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania.

As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that will not be the case. According to Meltzer, Edge vs Roman Reigns is one of the matches that has been finalized for WrestleMania 37.

"The key matches at WrestleMania appear to be a lock, with Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the Universal title, Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE title, Randy Orton vs. The Fiend in some kind of a gimmick match, Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon, Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the SmackDown women’s title all either announced or a clear direction."

Which other matches could take place at WrestleMania 37?

The report also states that while original plans included Bad Bunny and Damien Priest taking on The Miz and John Morrison, nothing has been done to further the storyline between the two teams in recent weeks.

Another match that could be in jeopardy is Charlotte Flair vs Asuka, given the RAW Women's Champion's recent injury. However, if The Empress of Tomorrow is cleared to wrestle by WrestleMania then she will almost certainly be taking on The Queen, Charlotte Flair.

It is also possible that the SmackDown Tag Team Championships will be defended at WrestleMania 37, as the Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler could take on The Street Profits.